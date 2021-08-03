The Reds Reportedly Talked to the Cubs About Kris Bryant to Play Center Field
One of the things I noticed about this year’s Trade Deadline was an uptick in trades among divisional rivals, even as they might help a team ahead of them in the standings (and/or provide a prospect that could burn the buyer down the road). A lot of teams just weren’t concerned about intradivisional implications, much in the way the Cubs and White Sox weren’t concerned about an intracity trade.www.bleachernation.com
Comments / 0