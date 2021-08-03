Cancel
Victoria, TX

Do You Think American Cheese Belongs on Enchiladas

By jpinthemorning
 3 days ago
I recently ate at a Mexican Restaurant and ordered the cheese enchiladas. They were hot and the sauce was good. However, there was one problem. They were made with American Cheese. Uh No! Of course, this is just my opinion, but I don't think American Cheese belongs on enchiladas or Mexican food! I like to consider myself a foodie, especially when it comes to Mexican Food. Also, serving store-bought tortillas at an Authentic Mexican restaurant is a big no-no. So here are the cheeses that I think belong on enchiladas.

