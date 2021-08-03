Cancel
Ford Is Going Build-to-Order

By Unit 202 Productions, Alex Shanahan, Anna Wells
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord Motor Co. has more than 3,000 dealerships in the U.S. But the automaker’s CEO, Jim Farley, indicated recently that Ford may be moving away from the traditional sales model of consumers buying from dealer inventory. Farley said that the company is “committed to going to an order-based system.”. He...

