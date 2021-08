The right lane of the northbound US 75 frontage road between Renner Road and the Bush Turnpike may be closed as needed from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. for curb cutting/access road installation as part of the construction process for the new DART Silver Line bridge that will span US 75. The curb work is expected to be complete by Aug. 19, weather permitting. On the opposite side of US 75, southbound drivers (and visitors to Bush Central Barkway) may notice land clearing taking place between the Barkway and Renner Road, also part of the Silver Line project.