NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hip replacements, knee replacements, even shoulder joints are replaced these days with generally excellent results. But not so much with the joint you probably use the most — your wrist. That may be changing, as CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reports on a total wrist replacement decades in the making. Throwing a ball, taking a drink and most everyday activities involve your wrist, but you won’t realize it until it starts to hurt. “I noticed that when I was playing golf, that I had a pain in one spot. I noticed when I was turning the steering wheel in the car...