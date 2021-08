The Tampa Bay Rays on Friday announced that outfielder Randy Arozarena has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list. The announcement said it was due to "close contact" so it sounds like he didn't test positive for the virus and this is a contact-tracing situation. There is no minimum stint on the injured list when it comes to virus-related moves, so it's entirely possible Arozarena could be back very soon, even on Saturday.