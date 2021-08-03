History of the Boron Air Force Station Known to some Boron residents as “750th”

KRAMER JUNCTION – People who travel along State Route 395 north pass a turn-off just 7 miles north of Kramer Junction where the site of the old Boron Federal Prison once stood; have you ever wondered about the history and origin of how the place came to be? Most residents of Boron including myself know the area as “750th” while they were growing up so I decided to dig a little deeper into the past and here’s what I came up with according to the California State Military Museum and the Corps of Engineers History: