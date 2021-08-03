Cancel
Public Safety

'Mommy Is Suspicious:' Woman Arrested After Ex-Husband's Body Found Buried In Backyard

By Jax Miller
Oxygen
 4 days ago
A St. Paul woman has been arrested after her husband was found buried in the backyard, according to police. Karina See Her, 40, was taken into custody after a crime scene unit from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension discovered the body of Kou Yang, 50, under a newly erected shed on the property, according to the Twin Cities Pioneer Press. Neighbors living in the St. Paul area told police of a foul smell coming from the yard since early July.

ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news
