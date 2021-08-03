'Mommy Is Suspicious:' Woman Arrested After Ex-Husband's Body Found Buried In Backyard
A St. Paul woman has been arrested after her husband was found buried in the backyard, according to police. Karina See Her, 40, was taken into custody after a crime scene unit from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension discovered the body of Kou Yang, 50, under a newly erected shed on the property, according to the Twin Cities Pioneer Press. Neighbors living in the St. Paul area told police of a foul smell coming from the yard since early July.www.oxygen.com
