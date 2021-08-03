'Mommy Is Suspicious:' Woman Arrested After Ex-Husband's Body Found Buried In Backyard

A medical examiner in Utah has determined the cause of death of a 4-year-old boy who was found dead in his bedroom hours after he was reported missing. As CrimeOnline previously reported, Kache Wallis was reported missing on Sunday when family members discovered he was not in his bed, where he had been tucked in the night before. Hours later, on the second search of the home, authorities found the boy dead in his bedroom. Initial reports stated that the boy was “hidden,” and police did not immediately comment on the suspected cause of death.