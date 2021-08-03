Yes, your boss can make you get a COVID-19 vaccine and prove it
With COVID-19 cases surging again because of the delta variant, questions are arising about what employers can demand of workers when it comes to their health status. Requiring vaccines is becoming much more mainstream, with all Columbus hospitals announcing Tuesday that they would mandate vaccines for all employees. On a national level, federal workers and contractors are being told they have to get vaccinated or face several restrictions that include testing and masking.www.the-review.com
