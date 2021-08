Harrow Health, Inc. (HROW) - Get Report, an ophthalmic‑focused healthcare company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Sintetica, S.A., a growing pharmaceutical company focused on analgesics, local anesthetics and sterile injectable solutions, to acquire the marketing and supply rights in the U.S. and Canada for AMP-100, a patented ophthalmic surgical drug candidate. When approved, AMP-100 will provide ocular surface anesthesia during ophthalmic interventions such as cataract surgery and intravitreal injections, which are estimated to total over 10 million procedures annually in the U.S. (1)