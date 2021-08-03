Rev. Ronald S. Hamrick
Bloomington - Reverend Ronald S. Hamrick, 68, of Bloomington, pastor of McDoel Baptist Church, passed away in the early morning of August 1. Born September 5, 1952 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, he was a Tar Heel by birth and a Hoosier by choice. He earned a bachelor of arts degree in chemistry from UNC–Chapel Hill, an associate's degree in electronics technology from Asheville-Buncombe Technical College, and a Masters degree in divinity and religious education from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. While attending seminary, he supported his growing family by repairing computers, which were just beginning to gain a foothold in business applications.www.heraldtimesonline.com
Comments / 0