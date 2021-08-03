Rev. Douglas Deckard
Bloomington - Rev. Douglas Deckard, 62, of Bloomington passed away on Sunday August 1, 2021 at his home. He was born on October 18, 1958 in Monroe County, Indiana the son of Donald Ray and Virginia R. "Jenny" (May) Deckard. Douglas was a 1976 graduate of Bloomington North High School and was also a graduate of Indiana Wesleyan with his Bachelor's Degree in Business. He married the love of his life Cindi Michelle Rayle on July 4, 1977 in Solsberry, Indiana they were happily married for 44 years.www.heraldtimesonline.com
