TrueAccord Announces Organizational Changes to Executive Leadership Team

County Bank Chairman and CEO David E. Gillan recently said, “With mixed emotions and sincere gratitude, we announce the retirement of Joseph L. Shockley, president and chief lending officer, after serving 31 years with the bank. He has been a significant reason for our success. He will be leaving to spend more time with his expanding family. We are fortunate, however, that Joe will remain on the board of directors, and we will continue to benefit from his vast experience in banking. Please join me in congratulating Joe on his next chapter.”