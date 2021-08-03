Michigan Woman Notches USA’s Best Olympic Result In 21 Years

The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics are underway! As of this morning the United States has 7 gold medals, 3 silver and 4 bronze. Chase Kalisz won the first gold medal for Team USA swimming in the men’s 400 meter individual medley. Another notable gold medal came from Lee Kiefer who became the first woman to win gold in the women’s individual foil event when she defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee. Also over the weekend, USA men’s basketball lost it’s first Olympic game since 2004 when France defeated them with a score of 83 to 76. Another surprising upset was in the women’s 400m freestyle when Ariarne Titmus of Australia beat Team USA’s Katie Ledecky. Ledecky took home silver with the fourth fastest time ever, Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases linked to the games has risen to 153.