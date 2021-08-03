Cancel
Cheer Pack North America (CPNA) and Unilever Create the First Partnership to Market Frozen Novelty Shakes in Flexible Spouted Pouches in the United States

Times Union
 4 days ago

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. Cheer Pack North America (CPNA) has teamed up with Unilever, the makers of Klondike Bars, to become the first partnership to market frozen novelty shakes in flexible spouted pouches in the United States. Available in chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry, the new Klondike Shakes in a Pouch are in grocery stores now and they make a perfect portable and mess-free treat for cookouts, parties, a day at the beach, or simply relaxing at home.

