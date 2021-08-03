Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

The housing challenges Virginia’s next governor will have to face

By Jenny Schuetz
Brookings Institution
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunities across Virginia are facing a variety of housing-related stresses. Over the past year, housing prices have risen more than 10% in the state’s largest metropolitan areas, putting pressure on first-time homebuyers. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than half of renter households experienced income losses, and roughly 20% fell behind on their rent. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Richmond had one of the highest eviction rates in the country, especially in historically Black neighborhoods. As Virginia’s voters prepare to choose a new governor this year, they should evaluate the candidates’ plans to address housing challenges.

www.brookings.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
City
Charlottesville, VA
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
City
Tysons, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Housing#Housing Affordability#Housing Prices#Housing Markets#Contents Communities#Falls Church#Virginians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban takes key northern Afghan cities as battles rage on

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters seized most of the capital of northern Afghanistan’s key Kunduz province on Sunday, and took another neighboring provincial capital after a monthlong siege. The advances were the latest in a series of blows to government forces as U.S. troops complete their pullout after nearly two decades in the country.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actress Markie Post dies at 70 after battle with cancer

(CNN) — Markie Post, the actress known for her roles in "Night Court" and "The Fall Guy," has died. She was 70 years old. Post passed away Saturday, her manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky of Wright Entertainment confirmed to CNN on Sunday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StateNBC News

Dixie Fire grows to second largest in California history

The Dixie Fire became the second largest wildfire in California history Sunday as thousands of residents remained under evacuation orders and more than 10,000 buildings stood in the blaze’s path. The fire, which began July 14 and leveled much of the historic Sierra Nevada town of Greenville last week, grew...

Comments / 0

Community Policy