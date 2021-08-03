Cancel
Dennis, MA

Lifeguards saved stricken man at Chapin Beach in Dennis on Sunday

capecod.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENNIS – A 64 year-old Merrimack NH man was pulled from the water off Chapin Beach by the Dennis Lifeguards on Sunday afternoon at 3:23 PM. The victim was apparently on his way onto the beach when he collapsed. When the Lifeguards reached the victim, he was pulseless and not breathing. They immediately without hesitation started CPR and attached an automatic defibrillator. A shock was advised by device and the guards defibrillated the adult male who was in cardiac arrest.

