Muscatine, IA

Sunnybrook Assisted Living looking to give out school supplies for second year in a row

By Andrea Grubaugh
Muscatine Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUSCATINE — With only a few weeks until the start of the 2021-22 school year, Sunnybrook Assisted Living hopes to help local students get all the school supplies they need. Sunnybrook’s annual “Stuff the Sunnybrook Bus” fundraising event began Monday. From now until Wednesday, Aug. 18, people can drop off backpacks, supplies, and monetary donations, at the Sunnybrook facilities, 3515 Diana Queen Drive.

muscatinejournal.com

