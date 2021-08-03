IntercityHotel to Open in Lübeck

Lübeck, known as the “City of Seven Spires” for the Gothic churches that punctuate its skyline, is set to become home to an IntercityHotel by 2023. The new build hotel will extend over six storeys and will include 176 rooms, a spacious lobby, a restaurant, a bar and various conference facilities. As is the case with all new generation IntercityHotels, interior design will be by the Italian architect Matteo Thun. The project is being realised as part of the existing cooperation agreement between Deutsche Hospitality and the “Commerz Real Institutional European Hotel Fund”, via which Commerz Real, a property subsidiary of Commerzbank, has acquired the future hotel from the developer GBI.