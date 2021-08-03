Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

SolarEdge, First Solar pop on analyst calls — ways to trade clean energy

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelano Saporu of New Street Advisors Group and Matt Maley of Miller Tabak discuss solar and clean energy stocks as interest in the group heats up. With CNBC's Frank Holland.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Solar#Solaredge#Energy Stocks#Solaredge#New Street Advisors Group#Miller#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
StocksBenzinga

Why Plug Power's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) is trading higher Friday morning after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. Plug Power reported a quarterly earnings loss of 18 cents per share, which was down from a loss of 3 cents per share year over year. The company reported quarterly revenue of $124.6 million, which beat the estimate of $114.02 million and was up from $68 million year over year.
StocksForbes

Is Plug Power Stock Poised To Rebound From The Recent Sell Off?

Plug Power, a company that sells hydrogen fuel cell systems that are used in the material handling and power backup space, saw its stock decline by roughly 7% over the last week (five trading days) and remains down by about 21% over the last month. There have been a couple of positive developments for the stock in recent weeks, including a bullish coverage initiation by a large brokerage firm in July and a deal with Apex Clean Energy to co-develop what is expected to be the largest green-hydrogen production facilities in the U.S. However, Plug Power stock’s decline comes amid a broader sell-off in the fuel cell space, with peers Bloom Energy.
StocksMoney Morning

Score Fast Profits on My New Clean Energy Stock Trade

You know I love making money on clean energy - so I'm back with a new opportunity for you to do just that. Get this week's latest Fast Profits trade in the video below for a chance to double your money. Action to take No. 1: Buy Sunnova Energy International...
Stocks247wallst.com

Stock Market Due for Big Sell-Off: 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Move to Now

This top dividend payer also is a very safe play for investors. Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL) continues to deliver solid execution and is one of the best-positioned companies in its sector, given its strong brands in attractive categories, particularly oral care. Colgate also was one of the most valuable brands in the world.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Plug Power's And FuelCell's Stocks Are So Charged Up After Hours

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares are trading higher by 7.8% at $28.06 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results and raised FY21 guidance. Plug Power reported quarterly losses of 18 cents per share and quarterly sales of $124.60 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $114.02 million.
Energy Industryinvestmentu.com

Geothermal Energy Stocks to Watch

As clean energy continues to expand, geothermal energy stocks could play a critical role in addressing global energy supplies. Renewables continue to stand out as one of the fastest-moving energy sectors. Also, the cost of solar, wind and battery storage are continuously improving. But where does geothermal energy factor into all of this?
Energy IndustryZacks.com

Solar ETFs Riding High on Upbeat Q2 Earnings

TAN - Free Report) has gained about 5.4% in a week. Additionally, the Biden administration is making a big push to support green energy and lower carbon emissions. Its $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan would supercharge an already booming clean-power sector. His plan proposes a 10-year extension of wind and solar tax credits, and new tax credits for batteries and transmission (read: ETFs To Play U.S. Infrastructure Overhaul).
Energy Industryfreightwaves.com

What is the DOE Hydrogen Energy Earthshots Initiative?

In June, the Department of Energy (DOE) announced an Energy Earthshots Initiative designed to speed innovation, research and deployment of clean energy technologies at scale. “First up: Hydrogen Shot, which sets an ambitious yet achievable cost target to accelerate innovations and spur demand of clean hydrogen. Clean hydrogen is a game changer. It will help decarbonize high-polluting heavy-duty and industrial sectors, while delivering good-paying clean energy jobs and realizing a net-zero economy by 2050,” Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said in a release.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for First Solar

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 12 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for First Solar evaluate the company at an average price target of $93.25 with a high of $120.00 and a low of $53.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Where Valero Energy Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 11 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Valero Energy evaluate the company at an average price target of $96.0 with a high of $119.00 and a low of $87.00.
Energy Industryetftrends.com

Capitalizing on the Clean Energy Future

How best to define and categorize clean energy companies. Big breakthroughs and technologies in the renewable space. How investors and allocators should think about clean energy investments. Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees. CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing...
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Eni expands its clean energy business with wind, solar deals

Eni SpA expanded its clean-energy business with a pair of wind and solar deals in Spain and France. The transactions are the latest evidence that major oil companies are coming out of the COVID-19 downturn with the intention of channeling extra investment into renewable energy. Eni, like its European peers, has pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by the middle of this century.
Energy Industryutilitydive.com

Finding a tech advantage as solar energy shines bright

The solar energy sector nearly doubled in 2020, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. Much of this growth comes as consumers and commercial businesses look to cut energy costs, turn to more sustainable sources of electricity and stretch to reach 100% clean energy by 2035. As the third-largest residential...
EconomyCNBC

Economy is strong, despite delta variant scares

"The growth scare has already happened," Chris Verrone from Strategas Research Partners tells Scott Wapner on Closing Bell. He and Delano Saporu from New Street Advisors join the program to discuss this week's markets and July job numbers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy