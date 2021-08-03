SolarEdge, First Solar pop on analyst calls — ways to trade clean energy

Plug Power, a company that sells hydrogen fuel cell systems that are used in the material handling and power backup space, saw its stock decline by roughly 7% over the last week (five trading days) and remains down by about 21% over the last month. There have been a couple of positive developments for the stock in recent weeks, including a bullish coverage initiation by a large brokerage firm in July and a deal with Apex Clean Energy to co-develop what is expected to be the largest green-hydrogen production facilities in the U.S. However, Plug Power stock’s decline comes amid a broader sell-off in the fuel cell space, with peers Bloom Energy.