This Queen Anne Victorian Home Listed Under $90,000 in Maine Has Dream Home Potential

Gold Standard Set on more than three quarters of an acre, one of the largest lots available in Quail West Golf and Country Club, 4431 Wayside Drive was custom-built in 2016 to the exact specifications of its original owners. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom property is tailor-made for hosting friends and family, with plenty of space devoted to elevated entertaining, as well as quality sound enhancements hardwired throughout. “The seller is an audiophile,” Tom Grifferty, the co-listing agent with Quail West Realty under John R. Wood Properties, says. “Even the lanai is outfitted with speakers in the ceiling and garden.” Inside, an open-concept layout is as appropriate for small gatherings as big bashes. The main living space features a bar, kitchen and two seating areas that make for easy mingling. Guests also like to sit and sip by the floor-to-ceiling, double-sided gas fireplace wrapped in alternating wood. Speaking of sips, the bar, located to the right of the foyer, features a waterfall-edge Brazilian stone counter and a cabinet with glass fronts and additional drawers beneath, which conceal a refrigerator and icemaker. For oenophiles, the temperature-controlled wine room holds around 800 bottles. A well-appointed kitchen is equipped with Wolf appliances, abundant counter space and double islands. Because the kitchen is acc.