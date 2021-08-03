Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

This Queen Anne Victorian Home Listed Under $90,000 in Maine Has Dream Home Potential

By Jadd
Posted by 
97.5 WOKQ
97.5 WOKQ
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It goes without saying that the real estate market is still absolutely bonkers and more often than not, houses are going for way over asking with inspections and the link waived. It's also pretty rare in this market to find a decent-sized house under $200,000 -- until now. 44 Sherman...

wokq.com

Comments / 0

97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Island Falls, ME
State
Maine State
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
City
Bath, ME
Local
Maine Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dream Home#Coldwell Banker Realty#Island Falls House#Manor House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Maine Statedwell.com

An Artist Lists Her One-of-a-Kind Dome Home in Maine for $690K

Tucked in the woods of Kennebunkport, the solar-powered residence has a rustic, handcrafted feel. It may be situated on the ominously named Road to Misery, but this off-grid dome house in the coastal town of Kennebunkport, Maine, sits on nearly 43 acres of picturesque woods. "I think of this home as my largest sculpture, and from the beginning we designed it with the satisfaction of knowing we were fulfilling our dream," says Daphne Pulsifer, who built the residence with her partner, Daniel, in 2003.
San Francisco, CAdwell.com

A Sumptuous Home in a Converted Neoclassical Church Lists for Just Under $6M in San Francisco

One of four units in The Light House across from Dolores Park, the residence boasts 30-foot ceilings. Across from San Francisco’s bustling Dolores Park sits a dome-capped, Neoclassical building dating back to 1915. Originally designed by local architect William Crim, it served as a church throughout the last century and was recently reimagined by developer Siamak Akhavan as four private residential units—one of which is now up for grabs.
Real Estateluxurylaunches.com

20,000 sq feet, 6 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms, and 2 panic rooms – A mystery crypto billionaire has snapped this gorgeous LA mansion for $83 million

The second-priciest California home sale of 2021 was accomplished owing to a crypto tycoon who has purchased the hilltop Pacific Palisades mansion for a whopping $83 million. The name of the billionaire buyer is under wraps, but not the fact that his fortune comes from his cryptocurrency holdings. The house that boasts a retractable roof and two panic rooms were also briefly offered for rent at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, asking $350,000 per month. Let’s take a look inside this striking mansion that shattered residential sales records on the Westside of Los Angeles:
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Homes for sale in Portland: New listings

(PORTLAND, OR) Looking for a house in Portland? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Real Estategulfshorelife.com

Dream Homes

Gold Standard Set on more than three quarters of an acre, one of the largest lots available in Quail West Golf and Country Club, 4431 Wayside Drive was custom-built in 2016 to the exact specifications of its original owners. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom property is tailor-made for hosting friends and family, with plenty of space devoted to elevated entertaining, as well as quality sound enhancements hardwired throughout. “The seller is an audiophile,” Tom Grifferty, the co-listing agent with Quail West Realty under John R. Wood Properties, says. “Even the lanai is outfitted with speakers in the ceiling and garden.” Inside, an open-concept layout is as appropriate for small gatherings as big bashes. The main living space features a bar, kitchen and two seating areas that make for easy mingling. Guests also like to sit and sip by the floor-to-ceiling, double-sided gas fireplace wrapped in alternating wood. Speaking of sips, the bar, located to the right of the foyer, features a waterfall-edge Brazilian stone counter and a cabinet with glass fronts and additional drawers beneath, which conceal a refrigerator and icemaker. For oenophiles, the temperature-controlled wine room holds around 800 bottles. A well-appointed kitchen is equipped with Wolf appliances, abundant counter space and double islands. Because the kitchen is acc.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

This Just-Listed Modern Home in Oak Cliff Has Quite a Storey

When Lukas Petrash bought the lot at 806 S. Storey St. in Oak Cliff, he already had a vision. The lot, which has a unique shape — one end of the yard has a deep angle where two streets converge — made for a fantastic modern home. Only, Petrash had a client that it would be far better for. So he went to work customizing his design for the buyers.
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $850,000

Gorgeous mountain retreat in the highly desired Ponderosa Trails. Step inside to this meticulously maintained home and prepared to be delighted. The living area has soaring vaulted ceilings, stone gas fireplace, wood floors, floor to ceiling windows and rustic beam accents. The kitchen is beautiful with stainless appliances, granite countertops and large kitchen island with cooktop. Primary bedroom is on the main level with sliding glass door to the backyard, the en-suite has dual sinks, tiled shower and tub. There are 4 additional bedrooms one of which is on the main level and a spacious loft. Outside you will find a paver patio, cozy fire pit and dog run. This home also has the coveted 3 car garage and a landscaped front yard.
Home & GardenDomaine

What Is a Queen Anne House? Your Guide to the Fan-Favorite Victorian Style

There’s no denying it: Queen Anne houses are some of the most striking around. Thanks to their multicolored paint jobs and their abundant decorative details, the homes look like gingerbread houses brought to life. Actually, since the homes are often adorned with prominent turrets and sprawling wraparound porches, it might be more apt to say they look like gingerbread castles brought to life.
Pacifica, CAPosted by
The Pacifica Post

Homes for sale in Pacifica: New listings

(PACIFICA, CA) Looking for a house in Pacifica? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Real EstateAtlantic City Press

6 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $2,595,000

Breathtaking One of a kind St Leonard's Tract beach block executive retreat can now be YOURS! This incredible residence has 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and is extremely meticulously maintained and situated on an oversized (65x125) lot. The property encompasses a private and luxurious fenced in zen like garden with a pool, outdoor kitchen, cabana, bathroom and shower. Absolutely ideal to entertain family and friends outdoors. The residence boasts a stunning center hall layout which opens to an elegant dining room and formal living room with fireplace and sunroom with classic and chic bar. The custom kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The kitchen opens to a cozy living area with TV and dining area. Off of the kitchen is a wonderful door way which opens to magnificent and private yard just exquisite entertaining. The interior and exterior of the home has recently been painted. Four new air conditioning condensers, new windows and doors throughout. Both front and rear decks have ocean views. The property is on the finest of streets and walking distance to the beach, boardwalk, tennis, pickle ball, playgrounds, Ventnor's finest restaurants, the farmer's market, movie theater and so much more.
Whitsett, NCgreensboro.com

4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $314,490

Kyle plan at 2644 sq ft features a formal dining rm,and a great home office with French doors. The spacious, yet cozy fam rm is perfect for entertaining. The home has a beautiful open layout with kitchen island w/ Sugar Cane/Gray colored cabinetry. Upstairs features the Primary Bedroom w/ a vaulted ceiling, en-suite with huge walk-in closet and large walk-in shower. The 3 secondary bedrooms all with large walk-in closets, a spacious Loft space perfect for the movie room, game room or play area. The main floor laundry room is conveniently located . Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty. A D.R. Horton Smart Home technology includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a Sky Bell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5.

Comments / 0

Community Policy