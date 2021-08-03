Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dover, NH

Will Seacoast Students Need Masks for This School Year?

By Kimberley Haas
Posted by 
97.5 WOKQ
97.5 WOKQ
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As parents start their back-to-school shopping on the Seacoast, many of them are wondering if they need to get new masks for their children. District officials and school board members across the region are digesting new federal guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

wokq.com

Comments / 0

97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madbury, NH
Durham, NH
Health
Rochester, NH
Health
City
Portsmouth, NH
Dover, NH
Health
City
Durham, NH
Durham, NH
Education
City
Dover, NH
Dover, NH
Education
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
Rochester, NH
Education
City
Rochester, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Mills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Cdc#Seacoast#Cafeteria#State#School Board Chair#Channel 95#Cdc#Covid#Managing News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Rochester, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Rochester, NH School To Go Back on Monday Mask Optional

When children return to the classroom at Maple Street Magnet School in Rochester on Monday masks will be optional. Superintendent Kyle Repucci said on Tuesday morning that the K-5 school - which was the first to reopen in 2020 with masks - will have children returning to the classrooms on Aug. 9.
PoliticsPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

If You Have a 603 Area Code, How You Make a Local Call is Going to Change Soon

There are some big changes coming to how people dial a phone number with a New Hampshire 603 area code this fall and the change is for a good reason. The way we dial local calls has changed over the past 50 years. Until the mid-80s, you only had to dial the last four numbers of a phone number if it had the same first three numbers as you did. I remember when the change to seven-digit dialing happened, it took some getting used to when you were calling someone in the same town as you lived in. This fall you'll, when making local calls, you'll need to dial all ten numbers including the area code if your phone number has a 603 area code.
Maine StatePosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Make Some Family Memories At The Oldest Campground In Maine

For over eight decades, Aroostook State Park has been providing Mainers, and visitors from all over the world, a chance to experience the majestic beauty of The County. Maine's first state park, it is located on nearly 900 acres of land near the town of Presque Isle. According to Wikipedia, Quaggy Jo Mountain (which comes from the Native American words for "Twin Peaked") and Echo Lake are some of the park's features. Additionally, there are miles and miles of four season trails snaking their way through the park.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Massachusetts Issues COVID-19 Mask Advisory

As more information comes out about the COVID-19 Delta variant, Massachusetts officials issued an update about wearing masks in the Bay State on Friday. The new policy is nearly in line with the CDC's revised guidance and advises fully vaccinated individuals to "wear a mask or face covering when indoors outside of your home, if you have a weakened immune system, are at increased risk for COVID-19 or if someone in your household is at increased risk or unvaccinated."
Massachusetts StatePosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Hampton Beach, NH Lifeguard Being Hailed as a Hero by Massachusetts Mom

His name is Theo and a woman from Massachusetts is hailing him as a hero. Denise McLaughlin, who lives in Pittsfield, Mass. according to her Facebook profile, posted on the Friends of Hampton Beach social media page on Wednesday that she witnessed the lifeguard jump into action after a little girl got pulled out into deep water on her bodyboard and could not get back to shore.
Maine StatePosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Maine State Trooper Snags Intense Video Of An Electrical Blaze

When I was a kid, I remember one Saturday morning while I was watching cartoons, I heard a zapping sound and the TV started flickering on and off. I looked outside the living room window, and the power line running from the road to the house was on fire. Being 8 or 9 years old, naturally, I thought the house was on the verge of burning down.

Comments / 0

Community Policy