Marc Jacobs Is Taking Over The Surf Lodge In Montauk
Marc Jacobs fans, it’s time to book a trip to Montauk. The New York designer’s eponymous brand has taken over the The Surf Lodge to celebrate the launch of its new range, The Color Collection, which includes classic wardrobe staples (tote bags, loungewear, caps, and more) in a variety of summer-friendly hues. The Surf Lodge kicked off the takeover with a picnic-style brunch, welcoming such celebrities, models, and influencers as Naomi Watanabe, Lily Chee, Martha Hunt, Gabrielle Richardson, Nina Agdal, and Dara.www.nylon.com
