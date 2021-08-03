Cancel
Why The Mega Backdoor Roth Unfortunately Does Not (Always) Work

By Rick Unser
Forbes
Cover picture for the articleRecent reporting with reminders about the potential power of the "Mega Backdoor Roth" conversion strategy in a 401(k) plan has been compelling. Who wouldn't like to contribute as much as $58,000 to their 401(k) and not have to pay taxes in the future? Like most things in life, there are rules, caveats, and limitations. Unfortunately, these realities don't get much discussion in the press articles. What ends up happening is you ask about the Mega Backdoor Roth at work only to find out it is not available and/or does not work in your plan. The reasons this strategy does not always work are essential to understand. If the Mega Backdoor Roth is not possible at your company, it also doesn't mean you have a lousy retirement plan.

