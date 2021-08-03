Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals odds, picks and prediction

The Philadelphia Phillies (53-53) continue a four-game series with the Washington Nationals (49-57) Tuesday. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET at Nationals Park. Let’s analyze the lines around the Phillies vs. Nationals odds with MLB picks and predictions.

RHP Zack Wheeler is the projected starting pitcher for the Phillies. Through 21 starts this season, the veteran hurler is 8-6 with a 2.45 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 10.6 K/9 and 2.1 BB/9 across 139 2/3 IP.

Has been ultra-consistent while giving the Phillies 7-plus innings in nine of his last 13 starts (2.20 ERA over that stretch).

Has logged a career-best 12.7% swinging-strike rate and has a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 5.2-to-1.

LHP Patrick Corbin is the projected starter for the Nationals. He is 6-9 with a 5.78 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 6.8 K/9 and 3.1 BB/9 through 109 IP over 20 starts.

Going through a rough stretch of late and owns a 7.18 over his last 26 1/3 IP (five starts).

Facing the Phillies for a second straight start; allowed 4 ER on 8 hits (including 3 homers) over 5 IP Thursday. Philadelphia batters own an aggregate .771 career OPS against him.

Money line: Phillies -180 (bet $180 to win $100) | Nationals +145 (bet $100 to win $145)

Phillies -180 (bet $180 to win $100) | Nationals +145 (bet $100 to win $145) Against the spread/ATS: Phillies -1.5 (-108) | Nationals +1.5 (-112)

Phillies -1.5 (-108) | Nationals +1.5 (-112) Over/Under: 8.5 (O: -102 | U: -122)

Prediction

Phillies 5, Nationals 4

Philadelphia — which won Monday’s series opener 7-5 — is tough on left-handed pitching with .7561 OPS. Washington — owner of an overall .830 OPS since July 6 — has logged a league-leading .807 OPS against southpaws but a mere .729 mark against righties.

Wheeler has been a tremendous second-half pitcher over his career with a 2.94 ERA after the All-Star break. In his two years with the Phillies, he’s become a big-time ground-ball pitcher, and that cuts into a weakness for Washington (.667 OPS vs. ground-ball pitchers).

With Wheeler being dialed in and Corbin being an iffy proposition, the PHILLIES (-180) are a solid play in Tuesday’s contest in D.C.

PASS: both these clubs get mired in a lot of one-run games.

Washington puts up solid offensive numbers at home and the Nats own MLB’s top second-half OPS with an .850 figure.

The Phils own an .830 OPS over their last 12 contests on the road. With both bullpens leaning toward the fatigue end on the energy-meter, Monday’s game was ripe for an Over. So is Tuesday’s.

BACK THE OVER 8.5 (-102).

