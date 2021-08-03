28 New Badges Embolden Girl Scouts to Navigate & Succeed in a Rapidly Changing World

As of 2018, an estimated one billion people worldwide needed at least one assistive product, but only one in ten had access to these products, according to the World Health Organization. Over the past decades, people living with disabilities believed technological advancements were for those without a disability. For most individuals with physical or mental impairments, tech features installed in most devices couldn’t help them in many ways. But that’s not the case anymore. Today, tech equipment and gadgets come fitted with features that focus on improving the quality of life for anyone with a disability. Even more interesting, devices feature smart apps necessary for people with disabilities to enhance their functionality. Below are a few examples of assistive tech developments making life easier for individuals with disabilities.