28 New Badges Embolden Girl Scouts to Navigate & Succeed in a Rapidly Changing World

cascadebusnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGirl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) have announced 28 new badges focused on entrepreneurship, math in nature and digital leadership that embolden girls to navigate a changing society and build the futures they want for themselves and the world. Amid seismic shifts in technology and culture brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Girl Scouts can now earn new badges — in addition to the hundreds of existing badges — that address girls’ evolving interests in ways that resonate with them. The badges also address some of parents’ top concerns for their children as they handle the increasingly digital world, helping girls develop an entrepreneurial mindset toward technology, learn STEM skills while exploring nature and build confidence and safe practices online.

