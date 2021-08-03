Tabatha Jean Marlow, age 51, of Lake City, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on July 31, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Tabatha was born in Toledo, Ohio on December 12, 1969 and spent summers with her aunt Nancy, and double first cousins, Scott and Lucy, who she considered brother and sister. It was during her summers in Tennessee where she met Greg, who she married on July 12, 1986. After they married, they then had their daughter, Melissa Renea Marlow Babb on February 1, 1988 and then their son, Gregory Blake Marlow on September 18, 1992. She was baptized at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Lake City and was a member at Island Ford Baptist Church. She had two grandchildren, Riley Babb who was born on December 8, 2005, and Madison Babb, who was born on September 22, 2008. Tabatha loved to spend time with her grandkids and especially enjoyed watching them swim. She enjoyed spending time with her sister, Jamie Wagner Taylor, and niece Sagan Taylor. Tabatha loved to watch Gunsmoke, quilting when she was able, as well as crafts. Tabatha loved her animals Ellie, Lillie Mae, Boomer, Paisley, Scarlett, and Tulley.