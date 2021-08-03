Cancel
Middle East

Iran says reports of security incidents involving ships "suspicious"

By Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

DUBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Iran's foreign ministry said reports of security incidents involving several ships near the UAE coast on Tuesday were "suspicious" and warned against any effort to create a "false atmosphere" against Tehran.

"The reports on the occurrence of successive security incidents for ships in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of ​​Oman is completely suspicious," a ministry website quoted spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying.

"(Khatibzadeh) warned of any effort to create a false atmosphere for special political purposes," it added.

On Monday, Iran said it would respond to any threat against its security after the United States, Israel and Britain blamed Tehran for an attack on an Israeli-managed tanker off the coast of Oman. Iran denied involvement.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

