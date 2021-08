Take Two Interactive just released their financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2021, and it was pretty much what you’d expect from the company. The mega publisher brought in net bookings of $711 million, around level with the same period last year, most of which came from their heavy hitters – Grand Theft Auto V, NBA 2K, and Red Dead Redemption 2. Speaking of which, GTA V has now officially surpassed the 150 million units sold mark and the “less successful” Red Dead Redemption 2 is at nearly 40 million sold (38 million to be exact).