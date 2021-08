GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Thursday’s up-close look of Glenwood Canyon showed the extensive structural damage to the east and west of Hanging Lake Trail. Devastating mudslides crashed down the canyon and onto I-70 last week, in some places punching through the pavement, destroying a guardrail and onto the train tracks on the other side. (credit: CBS) “We’re at mile marker 123.5 that took most of the damage that we’ve seen so far with these floods,” explained Chuck Decker, Senior Maintenance Supervisor for CDOT. Decker stood in front of a section of the westbound side of I-70, you could see pieces of rebar sticking...