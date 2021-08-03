Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta mayor: 'Monster' who killed parkgoer must be caught

By JEFF MARTIN
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UWpPQ_0bGdCPvA00

MARIETTA, Ga. — (AP) — The “monster” who stabbed a woman to death and also killed her dog as they walked in a popular Atlanta park must be taken off the streets, but rumors are not helping police to solve the case, the city’s mayor said Tuesday.

In a slaying that has stoked intense interest and fear across the city, Katherine Janness, 40, was found just inside an entrance to Piedmont Park about 1 a.m. on July 28. She had been stabbed multiple times in what the deputy police chief described as a gruesome scene. Her dog, Bowie, was found dead nearby.

“I know there have been several rumors that there is a serial killer on the loose in our city," Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at a Tuesday briefing. “We don’t have any evidence of that."

Janness was a member of the city's LGBTQ community, and Bottoms also addressed speculation that the killing was a hate crime. “As of now, we don’t have any proof of that,” she said.

The rumors and false information being spread on social media are not helpful to the investigation and "will not help us get this monster off of the street," Bottoms said.

Police on Tuesday released images from surveillance cameras showing six possible witnesses who were in and around the park around the time of the slaying. They're hoping for the public's help to identify them.

“Not saying that they’re responsible — I want to be clear about that," Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said. “But we’re hoping they saw something that could further our investigation.”

Detectives have also gone door-to-door in neighborhoods near the park, asking neighbors and businesses for surveillance footage. A $10,000 reward was initially offered for information regarding the slaying, and a member of People for Ethical Treatment of Animals doubled that by putting up an additional $10,000, the animal rights group announced Tuesday.

Investigators sought help from the FBI almost immediately, said Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant.

The homicide “was so unique that I felt that we needed to collaborate with as many resources as we possibly can," Bryant said.

Janness, known to her friends as Katie, was a bartender at a nearby restaurant, friends and relatives said. She was also a devoted daughter, sister, wife, and a friend of many, Hampton said.

“She was a vocal advocate for social justice," he said. “Now it’s time for us to give justice for Katie.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
64K+
Followers
58K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Hampton, GA
City
Marietta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Hate Crime#Fbi#Serial Killer#Fbi#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Louisiana man accused of fatally running over sister’s head

MONROE, La. — A Louisiana man is accused of running over his sister’s head while driving a vehicle, causing the woman’s death, authorities said. Eric Dewayne Long, 43, of Monroe, was arrested Saturday and charged with resisting a police officer with force and violence, unauthorized use of a movable vehicle, simple battery and aggravated battery, according to Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office online booking records. A fifth charge, vehicular homicide, was added Monday after his sister died from her injuries at a Shreveport hospital, online records show.
Illinois StatePosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Illinois apartment fire: 5 children dead in East St. Louis blaze

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Five children are dead after a fire broke out in an Illinois apartment, authorities said. According to KMOV and KTVI, the incident occurred early Friday near the intersection of 29th and State streets in East St. Louis. Firefighters arrived to find two children dead in a bedroom, authorities said. Three other children died after firefighters removed them from the home, KMOV reported.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

CNN fires three employees for coming to work unvaccinated

NEW YORK — (AP) — CNN has fired three employees who violated company policy by coming to work unvaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. CNN chief Jeff Zucker told staff members of the firing in a memo sent Thursday that reminded them that vaccines were mandatory if they report to the office or out in the field where they come into contact with other employees.

Comments / 0

Community Policy