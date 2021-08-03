Online Grocer GrubMarket Acquires Produce Wholesaler Grant J. Hunt

Ah, Costco. The wholesale wonderland and heavenly haven of deals filled with perfectly priced products that keep customers coming back time and time again. Shoppers love Costco for their bargains on a wide range of products, from food to wine to electronics to household necessities, including the store's most popular item: toilet paper. It's probably one of the only places in America where you can still get a hot dog and soda combo meal for $1.50. Members love to return for their tried-and-true favorite items. In fact, 42.55% of Costco shoppers surveyed admit to buying a rotisserie chicken every time they shop. It's a shopping experience Kris Jenner likened to a massage (via The New York Times Magazine).