Online Grocer GrubMarket Acquires Produce Wholesaler Grant J. Hunt

By WGB Staff
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline wholesale and direct-to-consumer grocer GrubMarket has completed its eighth acquisition of the year, buying West Coast produce supplier Grant J. Hunt. Grant J. Hunt, founded in 1934, supplies apples, pears, cherries, potatoes, onions, berries and citrus fruits to buyers throughout California and the Pacific Northwest as well as Nevada. Financial terms of the deal with San Francisco-based GrubMarket were not disclosed. Grant J. Hunt's current leadership team will continue to manage the organization.

