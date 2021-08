The cryptocurrency market continues its steady recovery. Having dropped off a little yesterday, its total value has since risen by nearly 6% in 24 hours. The cap of the entire market now stands at $1.59 trillion, with bitcoin being the biggest gainer among major coins. However, gaming cryptocurrencies are also playing their part on the rise, with Splinterlands’ SPS token gaining by 230% in a single day. Accordingly, we’ve put together our pick of the 5 best gaming crypto coins for high returns.