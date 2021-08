The practice of cryptographic hashing with a dedicated rig is an easy way to build passive income. And when the process is done on a grand enough scale, it can generate tens of thousands of dollars a day. Crypto mining is one of the most lucrative investments for computer hobbyists, crypto fanatics and institutions alike. So, when a company decides to take a dive into the ventures of mining, it usually spells good things for the stock. That’s what’s happening today with Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) and ANY stock.