Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Limp Bizkit + Fans Pay Tribute to Joey Jordison

By Graham Hartmann
Posted by 
106.3 The Buzz
106.3 The Buzz
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Limp Bizkit took a short moment during their Iowa gig last night to pay tribute to Joey Jordison. After the crowd began to chant the late Slipknot drummer’s name, Fred Durst said some words about appreciating each day. Limp Bizkit are currently touring with Spiritbox for one of the most...

1063thebuzz.com

Comments / 0

106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
718K+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Taylor
Person
Fred Durst
Person
Joey Jordison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metalsucks#Knotfest Japan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPopculture

Limp Bizkit Frontman Fred Durst Debuts Kenny Rogers-Inspired Look on Stage in Chicago

Limp Bizkit fans were shocked earlier this week when controversial frontman Fred Durst debuted a new salt and pepper hairstyle and handlebar mustache. This Kenny Rogers-inspired look was a visceral reminder of the passage of time to Gen X, and Durst rocked this new look onstage while performing at Metro in Chicago for a Lollapalooza performance on Friday night. For fans used to seeing Durst rocking JNCO jeans and a backwards baseball cap, it was a bit of a mind-bender, but the singer still gave it his all singing "Nookie" onstage.
MusicPosted by
The US Sun

Where is Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst now?

FRED Durst is one of the most iconic rock stars of the 1990s, and penned a string of hits with the band Limp Bizkit. With a new documentary set to shed new light on the band’s famous performance at Woodstock 1999, we chart the singer’s rise to fame - and take a look at his current projects.
MusicPosted by
97 Rock

10 Unforgettable Limp Bizkit Moments

Love 'em or hate 'em, Limp Bizkit have given us some unforgettable moments. Take a look at over 30 years of video from Fred Durst and the boys. White rappers were an endangered species in the 1980s, but Fred Durst was one of the few brave enough to publicly tackle the lyrical art form. In a home video from 1989, Durst recorded himself rapping and dancing, hoping to be discovered as an 18-year-old diamond in the rough.
MusicPosted by
CinemaBlend

Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst Kinda Looks Like Hulk Hogan Got A 9-To-5 Job In New Picture

Few bands have quite the polarizing reputation that the nu-metal group Limp Bizkit has largely maintained since debuting their sophomore album Significant Other in 1999. In the decade since their last release, 2011's Gold Cobra, frontman Fred Durst has reportedly been one of the biggest obstacles standing in the way of the band's long-rumored sixth album, all while continuing to branch out as a film director and producer. Now, Durst is turning heads for a completely unexpected reason, as he has purged his Instagram account and added just a single replacement post, with a picture that makes him look like if Hulk Hogan worked for H&R Block.
Celebrities1029thebuzz.com

Fred Durst’s New Look Draws Fan Reaction

Fred Durst fans are a little shocked by his new appearance. He wiped his Instagram account and posted just one selfie on Wednesday (July 28th) sporting wavy, gray hair and a handlebar mustache with the caption, “Thinking about you 70” with a spaceship emoji. Fans immediately reacted writing such comments as “This guy needs a station wagon ASAP,” “Fred Durst looks like he’s got into flipping houses on HGTV,” and “Fred Durst went from doing it all for the nookie to doing it all for a good sale at the store and a great mortgage rate.”
MusicPosted by
Best Life

The Lead Singer of Limp Bizkit Is Totally Unrecognizable Now

If you lived through the '90s and early 2000s, you're familiar with Limp Bizkit, the rap-rock band known for songs like "Nookie" and "Break Stuff" that dominated the TRL countdown, when Carson Daly was the host of that MTV hit series and not a Today co-host. Limp Bizkit had quite the successful run during that era—the band was nominated for three Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Album and Best Hard Rock Performance twice. Though it's been about 20 years since the height of their fame, Limp Bizkit is hitting the road again this year and their first stop is this weekend, where they'll perform at the famed Lollapalooza festival. While their sound may be the same, the band's frontman, Fred Durst, looks completely different. To see the singer now, read on.
MusicWTRF

Fred Durst, Limp Bizkit vocalist, shows off new look; CHECK IT OUT

Fred Durst, the vocalist for Limp Bizkit surprised his fans with a new look. Durst went to Instagram and showed his rebranding with a caption that said ‘thinking about you 70.’. Recently, bandmate Wes Borland recently gave a new album update to Loudwire.com. “We’ve probably, in the last 10 years,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Fred Durst Shows Off Surprising New Look at Limp Bizkit’s Lollapalooza 2021 Set

Fresh off their starring role in the Woodstock 99 documentary, Limp Bizkit continued their sudden resurgence Saturday at the 2021 Lollapalooza festival, with Fred Durst’s new look catching many viewers of the fest’s livestream by surprise. Earlier in the week, Durst posted a photo on Instagram of his lengthy silver mane and handlebar mustache, a departure from his backward hat and chin beard of yesteryear. At Lollapalooza, he added a pair of bright red shades to the ensemble. Musically, Limp Bizkit remained Limp Bizkit, delivering a set of turn-of-the-millennium hits like “Nookie” and “Break Stuff” and a heavy helping of their 2000 album Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water. Durst also showcased his sense of humor, referencing the Woodstock 99 debacle (“Let me make this clear: This is not Woodstock ‘99. Fuck all that bullshit,” he told the crowd) and even rocking alongside the ASL interpreter: When you randomly turn on the Lollapalooza stream Fred Durst is dancing with the ASL interpreter pic.twitter.com/GlaVfBN3Z7 — Hard of Hearing Hype Man (@datkobrand) August 1, 2021 Limp Bizkit’s tour continues through the summer, including stops at Rocklahoma 2021 and Sacramento’s Aftershock.
MusicNME

Watch Limp Bizkit debut their new song ‘Dad Vibes’ during Lollapalooza

Limp Bizkit debuted a new song titled ‘Dad Vibes’ over the PA system following the conclusion of their set at Lollapalooza Festival over the weekend. The Fred Durst-fronted band played at the Grant Park, Chicago event on Saturday (July 31), and concluded their 10-song set by previewing a track from their forthcoming new album.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

MIKE PORTNOY: JOEY JORDISON Was 'Was An Incredible Drummer' And 'A Great Guy'

In a new Modern Drummer Instagram Live chat hosted by ANTHRAX's Charlie Benante, Mike Portnoy discussed this week's tragic passing of former SLIPKNOT drummer Joey Jordison. The ex-DREAM THEATER drummer told Benante (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I actually heard the news from you. You hit me up on a thread that me, you and Chris Jericho have. And I couldn't believe it. I was actually getting in my car to go pick up a pizza, I had to get out of the car and run back in the house to tell [my son] Max, 'cause Joey was — is — Max's biggest drum hero. I mean, I was devastated and shocked, but I know especially for Max it's hard. It's really the first time he's lost a drum hero. But for me, it's shocking as well.
MusicLoyola Phoenix

Limp Bizkit and Megan Thee Stallion Make Fireworks on Lollapalooza Day 3

“This is a dream come true,” Jason Singer, vocalist and guitarist of the Detroit-based Michigander, said as a crowd of more than a thousand surrounded the GrubHub stage during their set. “I will cry by the end of this set so hang in there with me.”. Singer’s tears weren’t from...
CelebritiesPopculture

Limp Bizkit Frontman Fred Durst Looks Almost Unrecognizable in New Selfie

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst recently shared a brand new selfie and he looks almost unrecognizable in the photo. Durst is not always active on social media, but recently the nu-metal frontman deleted all of his Instagram posts and upload just one new selfie. In the photo, Durst can be seen with a grey handlebar mustache and messy "silver fox" hairdo, which appears to possibly be a wig. In a caption on the post, Durst wrote, "Verified.

Comments / 0

Community Policy