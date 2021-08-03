Tyson Foods to require COVID-19 vaccinations for U.S. workforce

Livestock analyst Jim Wyckoff shares this week's protein news highlights. China suspends meat imports from a Brazil processing plant. China has reportedly banned meat imports from the food processor BRF SA’s Lucas Rio Verde plant located in central Brazil, the company said in a statement yesterday. The plant processes pork and chicken. The company said it would take steps to reverse the ban, working in conjunction with Chinese and Brazilian authorities, but it did not disclose what the holdup was. BRF did say that it was not officially notified of the ban and only learned of the suspension when it appeared on China’s customs website.