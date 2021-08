The USWNT is through to the semifinals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after surviving a penalty shootout against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals on Friday. Vivianne Miedema beat Alyssa Naeher twice in regular time, but it was their shootout encounter which proved decisive and Naeher’s chance for redemption. Sam Mewis and Lynn Williams got the goals for the USWNT, who first came back from a goal down before coughing up a 2-1 lead shortly after halftime.