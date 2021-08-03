Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Officer dead, suspect killed after burst of violence outside Pentagon

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
CW33
CW33
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (AP) — An officer died after being stabbed Tuesday during a burst of violence at a transit station outside the Pentagon, law enforcement officials said. The Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. military, was temporarily placed on lockdown after gunshots were fired Tuesday morning near the entrance of the building, A Pentagon police officer who was stabbed later died, according to officials who were not authorized to discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

cw33.com

Comments / 0

CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Shooting#Ap#The Associated Press#Defense#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Related
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Fatal attack on Pentagon officer was sudden and unprovoked, FBI says

Tuesday’s fatal attack on a Pentagon police officer at a transit station outside the building was sudden and unprovoked, according to an account of the incident released by the FBI on Wednesday. The officer, whom authorities identified as George Gonzalez, died after a suspect exited a bus and stabbed him...
AdvocacyPosted by
newschain

Man pleads guilty to assaulting officer during US Capitol riot

A New Jersey gym owner has become the first person to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the riot at the US Capitol in Washington DC. Scott Fairlamb’s deal with federal prosecutors could be a benchmark for dozens of other cases in which Capitol rioters clashed with police on January 6.
Law EnforcementBoulder Clarion

Disturbing questions about Jan. 6 insurrection and law enforcement

A Republican congressman has described the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill insurrection as a “normal tourist visit.” During the opening hearing of the House select committee investigating that event, D.C. police officer Daniel Hodges was asked about this comment. He responded, “Well, if that’s what American tourists are like, I can see why foreign countries don’t like American tourists.”
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

Coast Guard offloads largest narcotics haul in U.S. history

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard announced Thursday it offloaded more than $1.4 billion worth of narcotics at Port Everglades in Florida, the largest haul in the branch's history. Crew members aboard the Cutter James offloaded nearly 60,000 pounds of cocaine and 1,430 pounds of marijuana, which was...
Public Safetylawofficer.com

Cop killer receives death sentence for execution-style slaying

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Det. Benjamin Marconi was killed execution-style, according to prosecutors. On July 26, Otis McKane, 36, was found guilty of capital murder. McKane claimed that Marconi, a 20-year veteran, was a random target of his anger. However, prosecutors saw it differently. They...
ImmigrationNew York Post

Border Patrol official rejects ‘seasonal’ migrant surge argument

A top Border Patrol official is dismissing the idea that the ​record-smashing surge of illegal immigrants arriving at the southern border is “seasonal” — adding that the current situation is “much different than what we’ve dealt with in the past.”. “This is not seasonal,” Deputy Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz...
Minneapolis, MNtennesseestar.com

Police Investigating Alleged Beheading in Minneapolis Suburb

A person was allegedly beheaded in Shakopee, a Minneapolis suburb, on Wednesday afternoon, video and pictures from the scene seem to confirm. Alpha News reviewed the videos and pictures but has decided not to publish them due to their extremely graphic nature. The victim and suspect were in “some type...
Militarycrossroadstoday.com

Coast Guard offloads a record $1.4 billion in drugs

(CNN) — The Coast Guard on Thursday offloaded the largest amount of illegal narcotics in its history. The Cutter James crew in Port Everglades, Florida, had seized 59,700 pounds of cocaine and 1,430 pounds of marijuana, worth more than $1.4 billion, according to a news release. Vice Admiral Steven Poulin,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy