Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Reagor opens up about rocky start to Eagles camp

NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt hasn’t been an easy few weeks for Jalen Reagor. But his coaches and teammates have made it a lot easier. Reagor, the Eagles’ first-round draft pick last year, is back practicing fully at training camp, but he’s been through a lot both emotionally and physically. After practice on Tuesday,...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Rocky#American Football#Wr#Eagle Eye
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: ESPN proposes Eagles-Jaguars trade

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Six preseason NFL trades that teams should make: Imagining deals for Nick Foles, Xavien Howard, more - ESPN+. Jacksonville Jaguars get: TE Zach Ertz. Philadelphia Eagles get: Conditional 2022 fifth-round pick (can become a third- or fourth-round pick based on production). There’s no mystery surrounding Ertz’s preference to be traded away from Philly, as he’s been the subject of speculation throughout the offseason. With Dallas Goedert available to step into a more primary tight end role and a youth movement in some spots of the roster, the Eagles will have a new look under coach Nick Sirianni. Ertz is due $8.5 million this year, which Philly would accumulate in cap and cash savings in any deal that is executed. The draft pick adds to the Eagles’ treasure trove of 2022 selections. Jacksonville’s group of pass-catching tight ends is about as slim as you’ll find in the league, making any potential upgrade a worthwhile exploration. Thirty-year-old Ertz is coming off a disappointing season in which he posted career lows in yards, yards per catch and touchdowns, but it’s impossible to dismiss the context surrounding the dreadful 2020 Philly offense that played some part in that. He’s an exceptional pro and would help the Jacksonville culture as it begins the Trevor Lawrence era.
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Reagor: Takes part in team drills

Reagor (lower body) participated in team drills at Saturday's practice, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports. Reagor was previously limited to individual work after failing a conditioning test at the start of training camp, but he appears to be nearing full strength. The 22-year-old has nearly two weeks to continue ramping things up before the preseason opener Aug. 12 versus Pittsburgh.
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Reagor failed conditioning test at training camp

Wide receiver Jalen Reagor, the Eagles’ 1st-round pick last year, failed his training camp conditioning test, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported, citing unnamed sources. The Eagles have listed Reagor as limited in practice with lower body tightness, but he hasn’t participated in any team drills the first two...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles WR Jalen Reagor returns to practice for Day 2

One of the determining factors in how the Philadelphia Eagles offense performs and progresses in 2021 could, very well, revolve around a player we haven’t given as much time to discuss as of late, second-year wide receiver Jalen Reagor. He missed the first day of practice at Eagles camp with...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Reagor: Practicing without restrictions

Reagor (lower body) was a full practice participant Monday, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports. Reagor returned to team drills Saturday and now is practicing without limitations. He and Travis Fulgham were banged up during the first week of training camp, while DeVonta Smith is stuck on the sideline with a knee sprain for the second straight week. Smith and Reagor remain the projected starters, with Fulgham and Greg Ward more likely to compete for the No. 3 job.
NFLYardbarker

Training Camp Thoughts Day 4: A Smith Scare and a Reagor Return

Although a small DeVonta Smith scare took center stage, the defense likely won the day again during Day 4 of Eagles camp, a session pushed to the evening as part of the NFL Network's league-wide coverage of training camp. The Eagles' first-round pick injured his leg while reaching down to...
NFLNBC Sports

Sirianni not concerned by Reagor’s slow training camp start

As he enters a very important second NFL season, Jalen Reagor has gotten off to a slow start this training camp. It’s just not all his fault. While he was listed with lower body tightness, Reagor actually failed his conditioning test on Tuesday and the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reported that the recent murder of Reagor’s childhood friend has put Reagor in a tough mental space.
NFLAsbury Park Press

Eagles' DeVonta Smith has a knee injury; how long will he be out? Is Jalen Reagor ready to replace him?

It looks as if rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith will miss most of training camp after the Eagles announced Monday that he is "week to week" with a knee sprain. The Eagles insist that they're being cautious with Smith, their first-round pick (10th overall) and that the injury is not a serious one. ESPN reported that Smith could miss 2-3 weeks because of the sprained MCL.
NFLchatsports.com

Nick Sirianni isn’t worried about Jalen Reagor

The Eagles were back at camp on Saturday for an evening practice, and we got to hear from head coach Nick Sirianni before the players took the field. He spoke to reporters about Jalen Hurts’ fundamentals, the offensive line, and a bit about Jalen Reagor’s situation and how they are helping support him through a tough time.
NFLblackchronicle.com

Jalen Reagor appreciates Nick Sirianni holding him accountable after failed conditioning test in Eagles camp

Jalen Reagor didn’t have the start to training camp he wanted. The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver also didn’t expect to lose a close friend either. Reagor is back to practicing in full after failing a conditioning test to start training camp. With DeVonta Smith out a few weeks with a knee sprain, the Eagles are going to need Reagor to step up in his absence.
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Reagor: Mixed reviews so far in camp

Reagor had a promising practice Thursday but continues to struggle with drops and other miscues this preseason, Zach Berman of the Athletic reports. Reagor was credited with perhaps the best catch of the day Thursday when he jumped over Darius Slay to make a one-handed grab. The 2020 first-round pick has no shortage of talent but has had a number of issues in the early going. He was chewed out for a solid minute by head coach Nick Sirianni and passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo for mistakes made in Wednesday's practice and failed a conditioning test at the start of camp. The Athletic's Bo Wulf relays that with DeVonta Smith (hamstring) out for a few weeks, almost every other receiver on the roster has been flashier (Travis Fulgham, Quez Watkins, John Hightower) or more consistent (J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward) than the 22-year-old Reagor. Given the draft capital invested in the TCU product, he will still almost certainly make the Eagles' roster to start the year, but he'll need to dig himself out of the doghouse if he is to become the breakout player many have projected him to be this season.
NFLphillyvoice.com

Eagles training camp notes, Day 9: The offense stunk

Day 9 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books, and it was gross. As always, we have notes. • Let's start this on a positive note, crediting the defense for playing well in practice today. The pass rush buzzed around the quarterbacks all day, the linebackers made plays on the football, and the defensive backs had sticky coverage. Golf claps all around for that side of the ball.

Comments / 0

Community Policy