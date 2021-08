Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street looks steady ahead of jobless claims. U.S. stock futures were steady as investors look ahead to Thursday's jobless claims data and Friday's employment report to see if the ADP's disappointing job growth at U.S. companies in July indicates a labor recovery running out of steam. The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday fell 323 points, or 0.9%. The S&P 500 slipped almost 0.5%. The Nasdaq rose slightly. The Dow ended 1% away from last month's record close. The S&P 500 finished less than 1% shy of its latest record close earlier this week. The Nasdaq ended less than 1% away from last month's record high.