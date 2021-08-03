Cancel
Carroll County Commissioner Dennis Frazier files to run for Delegate in District 5 in 2022

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarroll County Commissioner Dennis Frazier (District 3) today filed to run for Delegate in District 5. Here is that filing:. See the filing online here: https://elections.maryland.gov/elections/2022/primary_candidates/gen_cand_lists_2022_1_01605.html. With Delegate Shoemaker making the move to run for State’s Attorney in Carroll County…this left an opening in the House of Delegates in District...

