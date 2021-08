Borre Akkersdijk, co-founder of Dutch textile innovation studio and clothing label Byborre, was drawn to the textile industry because it was one of the few sectors that had yet to be truly modernised. Textiles, of course, were a key driver of the Industrial Revolution. And, much later, the boom of fast fashion in the 1990s accelerated the growth of the industry. But, Akkersdijk says, ‘this was all in an old-school way. It was not driven by technology but by big, labour-intensive factories. Byborre was inspired by the tactility of textiles in a world that had not been revolutionised.’