Clemson Conference postponed until 2022

HILTON HEAD, S.C. — The 2021 Clemson Global Tire Conference has been postponed because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, and rescheduled for April 18-20, 2022. The organizing committee said the decision was made as a result of scientific data that show the vaccination rate of South Carolina at 40.7%, with an "upward trend in hospitalizations due to new and stronger COVID-19 variants including the most dominant Delta variant."