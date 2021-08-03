U.S. silver medalist Raven Saunders’ mother and ‘guardian angel’ has died
The mother of American Raven Saunders, who won a silver medal in the women’s shot put and whose notable facemasks social activism made her one of the stars of the Games, passed away Tuesday while attending the Team USA “friends and family” hospitality event as a guest of NBC and the USOPC at Universal Orlando Resorts. The Team USA hospitality events have been featured throughout NBC's coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Games.www.wsls.com
