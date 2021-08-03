Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

U.S. silver medalist Raven Saunders’ mother and ‘guardian angel’ has died

WSLS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mother of American Raven Saunders, who won a silver medal in the women’s shot put and whose notable facemasks social activism made her one of the stars of the Games, passed away Tuesday while attending the Team USA “friends and family” hospitality event as a guest of NBC and the USOPC at Universal Orlando Resorts. The Team USA hospitality events have been featured throughout NBC's coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

www.wsls.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raven Saunders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Guardian Angel#Silver#American#The Team Usa#Nbc#Usopc#Universal Orlando Resorts#Team Usa#Lgbtq#Usa Track Field#Mother S Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TV ShowsCleveland News - Fox 8

Chick Vennera, ‘The Golden Girls’ actor, passes away at 74

(WJW) — Actor Chick Vennera, who appeared on several TV shows including “The Golden Girls,” has passed away. Deadline reports his daughter, Nicky Vennera, confirmed he passed away from cancer at his California home Wednesday. He was 74. Deadline reports he voiced characters for “Animaniacs” and “Batman Beyond.”. He played...
Columbus, OHPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Simone Biles’ Biological Mother Gives Rare Statement After Daughter Steps Down From Tokyo Olympics

Gymnast Simone Biles’ biological mother, Shanon Biles, gave a rare statement after her daughter exited the Tokyo Olympics early amid mental health concerns. “She’s going to be OK,” Shanon told DailyMail on Tuesday, July 27, at her home in Columbus, Ohio. Simone, 24, was adopted by her maternal grandparents at a young age after she and her three siblings were placed in foster care as their mom struggled with drug addiction.
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

Thompson-Herah was barred from competing in the Olympics after she posted footage of her own victory on social media.

Olympic sprint queen Thompson-Herah banned for posting footage of her own win. After being banned for broadcasting footage of her own victory at the Tokyo Olympics, Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah provoked a rare retreat from social media behemoth Facebook. Thompson-Herah put up video on the Facebook-owned platform Instagram showing...
GymnasticsPosted by
The Independent

Jordan Chiles’s mother goes to prison on day US gymnast competes for Tokyo gold

US Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles’s mother will enter prison on the same day that her daughter competes for gold at the Tokyo Games.Gina Chiles will start a one year and one day prison sentence as the women’s team is expected to compete in the Olympics final.The 20-year-old Oregon-born gymnast is competing in her first Games and is part of the four-person artistic gymnastics team.Her mother, Gina Chiles, pleaded guilty to stealing from clients and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on personal expenses through her property management company, Inspire Vision Property Management LLC.She pleaded guilty to one count of...
SportsHuffingtonPost

Sha'Carri Richardson Delivers Strong Message About The Olympic 100-Meter Final

Sha’Carri Richardson left conjecture over how she would have done in the Olympic 100-meter final to others on Twitter. The American track star, left off the Olympic team for using marijuana, had only positive vibes on Saturday to send to Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson for their gold, silver and bronze-winning performance in Tokyo.
Mental HealthYardbarker

Suni Lee’s father had emotional message for Simone Biles after daughter's gold

Suni Lee took home her first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, and her father was quick to give credit to Simone Biles. Lee, who is 18, won the women’s gymnastics all-around final. Biles was heavily favored to win the event for a second straight Olympics, but she withdrew due to mental health issues. After Lee posted a score of 57.433 to win the gold, her father John Lee told “TODAY” that there are “no words to express” how much the medal means to his family. He then had a message for Biles.
CelebritiesWTOP

Last stand: Outspoken Berry says goodbye to the Tokyo Games

TOKYO (AP) — The stage was all hers, so Gwen Berry pounded on her chest and extended her right fist after she was introduced for the hammer throw final at the Olympics. The meaning behind the gesture remained the same: To highlight social and racial inequities. There will be no...

Comments / 1

Community Policy