Attorney releases Orangeburg police bodycam footage

Attorney Justin Bamberg has released this video, claiming it is bodycam footage of 58-year-old Clarence Gailyard of Orangeburg being “stomped on the head by former Orangeburg police officer David Lance Dukes as he was attempting to comply with Dukes' commands during a July 26 encounter.” Dukes has been charged with first-degree assault and battery in the incident and terminated from the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.