Hearing delayed four weeks for key FBI agent in Whitmer kidnap case
An evidentiary hearing for an assault charge against a key FBI agent in the alleged kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was adjourned for about four weeks Tuesday. A prosecutor told Kalamazoo County District Judge Richard Santoni that an officer involved in the case against Richard Trask was out of town and unavailable for the preliminary examination, a hearing held to determine whether there is enough evidence to send a case to trial.www.detroitnews.com
Comments / 0