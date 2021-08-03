Cancel
NFL

Eagles training camp notes, Day 6: A wide receiver is kinda-sorta emerging

By Jimmy Kempski
phillyvoice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDay 6 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp was the first one in full pads. As always, we have notes. • Jordan Mailata was with the first-team offense, and he had a great day in 11-on-11's. He was regularly shutting down the first-team defensive ends, and even had a pancake of Brandon Graham. Andre Dillard, meanwhile, had another bad day. He got bull rushed back into Joe Flacco, making contact with the quarterback, and affecting his throw. Later in practice, I didn't see exactly what happened on the play, but Dillard was laying on the ground like a turtle on his back. He also left practice early. I didn't notice him favoring anything, but John Clark seemed to think it was his hand.

Jeffrey Lurie
Joe Flacco
#The Eagles#American Football#11 On 11#Lt#Wr#Pbu
Philadelphia Eagles
