Shelby, MT

Shelby Needs Our Help

By Jerry Puffer
Posted by 
K96 FM
K96 FM
 3 days ago

We are moving in the right direction pertaining to our city water. That said, the City of Shelby, is working diligently to get our water tanks all filled up & resuming our "normal" watering schedules. As the city completes the task at hand, they're asking us to please hold off on watering our yards for the next day or two. Don't worry about a thing...you can still hand water your flower & vegetable gardens. If we can hang in, we'll be in "tip top" shape with our city water real soon, & I'll be keeping you posted & updated.. We all do better when we all do better. Thank you for your understanding...

K96 FM

K96 FM

Shelby, MT
ABOUT

K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k96fm.com
News Break
Politics
