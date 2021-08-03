Iran’s oil output growth looks less likely following tanker attack

Iraj Mesdaghi, an Iranian dissident, can still describe the haunting moment, thirty-three years ago this week , when he was “suspended between life and death” in one of Iran’s most notorious prisons. He’d been hauled before one of the dozens of death commissions that had been secretly ordered by the revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1988, to question thousands of prisoners nationwide and execute political dissidents. “It is naïve to show mercy to those who wage war on God,” Khomeini decreed. Mesdaghi, who had already served seven years of a ten-year sentence, recalled the interrogation. “The eyes of the panel, emanating with terror, were on me much like slave traders checking out a slave,” he recalled. None of the prisoners knew about the fatwas, but, during the questioning, the “panel members and their entourage looked at me peculiarly, as if they were adjusting my hanging rope,” he said.