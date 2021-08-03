Cancel
Energy Industry

Iran’s oil output growth looks less likely following tanker attack

By Oil & Gas 360
oilandgas360.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) –Iran’s oil comeback, already taking longer than many traders expected, will be further complicated by last week’s deadly drone attack on a tanker in the Gulf of Oman, which the U.S., U.K. and Israel all blamed on Tehran. With talks held up by a change of presidency in Tehran,...

