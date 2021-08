If you work in a nursing home in Massachusetts, you now have no choice but to get vaccinated against coronavirus if you want to keep your job. The state’s governor, Charlie Baker, announced the vaccine mandate for such workers on Wednesday, August 4, according to The Hill. The workers at 378 nursing facilities and two soldiers’ homes in the state have until September 1 to get their first dose of the vaccine. The administration plans to start enforcing the mandate on October 10.